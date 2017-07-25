Chinese Cable Maker's Bid Wins USD39 Million Wind Plant Tender

DOU SHICONG

(Yicai Global) July 25 -- Chinese cable manufacturer Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co. [SHE:603606] won the bid for an offshore wind farm for CNY265 million (USD39 million).

It will provide optic-electric composite submarine cables and other products to the project.

Orient Wires & Cables received a notice from Fujian Zhongmin Offshore Wind Power indicating it cast the winning bid for the phase II project of an offshore wind plant in Putian Pinghai Bay in China's southeastern Fujian province for USD39 million (CNY265 million). The bid covers 220kV optic-electric composite submarine cables, 35kV optic-electric composite submarine cables, power cables, and control cables and accessories.

The phase II project of the offshore wind plant was approved last May. It started construction late last year and is expected to finish within 36 months, a post to the website of the Putian city government shows. With an estimated investment of CNY4.96 billion, the project’s designed capacity is 250 megawatts.

Orient Wires & Cables said securing the bid means that for the first time a professional manufacturer will exclusively provide the project’s end-to-end power transmission and information and communications channel solutions, and this can offer precious experience in building other offshore wind plants. Clinching the bid will also favorably affect its future results, it added.