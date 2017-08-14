Yicai Global, Contributor English-language news arm of Yicai Media Group.

Chinese Concept Stock Briefly Hits USD5.4 Trillion Market Cap After Fat Finger Error

08/14/2017

(Yicai Global) August 14 -- The share price of Hailiang Education [NASDAQ:HLG], a Chinese concept stock listed in the US, skyrocketed from USD10.18 to USD199,999.99 per share after a fat finger (trading) error Friday.

The K-12 educational services provider subsequently suspended trading before resuming at 9.43 a.m., Eastern Time. The price then fell back down to USD10.19 per share.

A total of 700 shares were traded before the suspension, with a total transaction volume of USD140 million.

The fat finger error led to Hailiang Education reaching a total market value of USD5.4 trillion, higher than the total value of the four FANG companies: Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB], Amazon.Com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN], Netflix [NASDAQ:NFLX], and Google owner Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL]) combined.

The company’s share price hit a high of USD10.98 per share today and is valued at USD10.35 as of 1.48 p.m. Beijing time, up 3.97 percent.

Hailiang Education Group is a non-governmental primary and middle school education group. It began trading on the NASDAQ in July 2015 to become the first full-time elementary education company to list in the US. 

