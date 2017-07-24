Chinese Infrastructure Project to Transform Chicago Skyline

By Xinxin Zhang, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. Xinxin is a graduate student in public policy at the University of Chicago.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on July 14, 2017.

Vista Tower, located near Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline, will be the Windy City’s third tallest building upon completion in 2020. The developers of Vista Tower, China’s Wanda Group and Chicago-based Magellan Development Group, have borrowed $700 million from China’s Ping An Bank to finance the project, making it the largest construction loan ever issued in Chicago. The developers are also applying for EB-5 visas to raise funds from potential Chinese investors.

Vista Tower project will be the largest Chinese real estate investment in Chicago. It will bring more than 2,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs to the area. Global investors and local residents have regarded Vista Tower as an endorsement of the real estate market in Chicago, as the construction loan will last for years and spur the market. The developers have successfully pre-sold 35% of the residential units — 80% of them being bought by locals. One Chicagoan paid more than $8.6 million for a one-floor penthouse with 360 degree views of the city in Vista Tower. Chinese investors are transforming Chicago’s skyline and real estate market. The city’s Mayor Rahm Emanuel has announced several times that he will continue working to attract Chinese investments to the city, believing that these investments can bring jobs and economic progress.