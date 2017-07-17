Yicai Global, Contributor English-language news arm of Yicai Media Group.

Chinese Tourists Spent USD7.1 Billion in Thailand in First Half of This Year, Thai Data Show

07/17/2017 06:33 am ET

Xu Wei

(Yicai Global) July 17 -- Thailand welcomed 17.33 million foreign tourists in the first half of this year, generating USD26 billion (THB876 billion) in tourism revenue, USD7.1 billion (THB241.2 billion) of which came from Chinese travelers, the latest data from the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports show.

Thailand posted total tourism revenue of THB1.37 trillion in the first half, marking a 6 percent year-on-year increase. Russia and Malaysia were the second and third largest sources of Thailand’s international tourism following China, China News Agency reported July 15. Russian and Malaysian visitors spent THB56 billion and THB46 billion in Thailand, respectively.

More than 9 million Chinese are expected to travel to Thailand this year, bringing in about THB500 billion in tourism revenue, a Thai tourism official said.

