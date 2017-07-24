Chinese Tourists Surpass Europeans in Arizona

By Yumiko Kozu, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. Yumiko is an undergraduate student at Dartmouth.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on July 3, 2017.

The Arizona Office of Tourism announced that the number of tourists from China is set to overtake that of European visitors by the end of this year. Although Mexico and Canada are the leading sources of tourists, China has recently been sending more visitors to Arizona, with nearly 64,000 in 2015. China sent the most tourists out of all non-European countries in 2015, and the number of overnight visits to Arizona has been increasing by around 20% per year — the highest rate among countries that send tourists to the state.