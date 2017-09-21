CHOICES FOR THE KURDISTAN REFERENDUM: A DEFEAT OR A PYRRHIC VICTORY

Five are left before the people of Kurdistan vote on whether they want to remain as part of Iraq or authorize their leadership to pursue a path toward independence. But the referendum, which is planned to take place on 25 September 2017, is already drawing wide criticism. It has been rejected by everyone who has a direct or indirect interest in the future of Iraq and the stability of the region, including some people in Kurdistan. The United Nations, the United States, key European countries, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Federal Government of Iraq all made their positions clear by either opposing the referendum categorically or, in a few cases, advised the President of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masoud Barzani, to call it off. He refused and is continuing to champion the cause and ignoring these requests from allies and rivals.

Mr. Barzani, whose term as president of the KRG has ended in 2013 and the extension he obtained also expired in 2015, has been racing with time to accomplish something for his legacy before leaving office. His rule of Kurdistan, or sometimes parts of it, since 1991 has been marked with disturbing tendencies of authoritarianism, political cronyism, and complete lack of transparency. The mismanagement of Kurdistan’s financial resources and the levels of corruption and waste have been as bad as that of the Federal Government in Baghdad, and Kurdistan does not even have the individual freedoms and liberties the rest of Iraq allows.

The narrative pro-referendum politicians and groups are pushing is an amalgamation of several elements: reciting historical transgressions, which no longer exist, shifting the blame of failure for which the Kurds are partly responsible to Baghdad alone, denying hard facts and numbers about Kurdish representation in government and the administration of Iraq, and many completely baseless claims and falsehoods, some of them as preposterous as claiming that the current government has been less merciful than Saddam Hussein who used chemical weapons and wide-scale executions against the Kurds and denied them any rights. The problem of this narrative is that it ignores the fact that Iraq’s Presidents have been a Kurd since 2005, Mr. Barzani’s uncle Hoshyar Zebari was Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2003 until 2014 and left the job to be the Minister of Finance from 2015 until he was questioned and removed from office in 2016 by the parliament for corruption and mismanagement of public funds. Also ignored is the fact that the Kurds have always maintained one third of portfolios in sovereign ministries, the Deputy Speaker of Iraq’s parliament, key top positions in the Armed Forces and all of Kurdistan’s share of MPs in the federal parliament, in addition to their complete and unfettered self rule in the Kurdistan Region, where the Federal Government has no power whatsoever.

That said, one cannot absolve Iraq’s federal government of participating in the failure of keeping Kurdistan in the framework of a unified Iraqi state. The current political class in Baghdad are kleptocrats whose interest in building a nation is below minimal and their competency is close to nil. Both sides, the KRG and Iraq’s federal government, abused their powers and failed to act in good faith. The federal government spared no effort in practicing centralization under the banner of federalism, not only with Kurdistan, but also with the other provinces. The Kurds, on the other hand, abused world support and sympathy with their past history of oppression to practice full autonomy under the banner of federalism. They allowed no powers for the federal government within Kurdistan territories, including the constitutional powers of Iraq’s federal government, such as control of the borders and airports, oil revenues of federally administered fields, arrest of wanted individuals, visa and entry permissions, to name a few. This unhealthy and non-cooperative attitude from both sides pushed the two Iraq’s far apart, only to be drawn together when the political and personal needs of the leaders dictated a temporary rapprochement during government formation periods, to meet a common challenge or when they came under international pressure.

Now, the referendum is pushing the KRG away from Baghdad, but this can be the least of its negative consequences. By arrogantly rejecting multiple appeals from many international community leaders, including the United States that sent several high-profile delegations to persuade Mr. Barzani to call of the referendum, the KRG is risking terrible backlash for its unwise policies. After all, the referendum can accomplish nothing, nor can it gain any legitimacy, if the key members of the international community strongly oppose it, as the U.S. government did in more than one occasion. Mr. Barzani knows this full well. The reason he went forward was probably his miscalculation of the geopolitical and international attitude towards unilateral acts like this referendum and his exaggerated optimism that the world would eventually accept the referendum as a fait accompli. If this is the case, the coming weeks will be very harsh and daunting.