The following is Tom Marsik’s commencement address delivered to the Class of 2016 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus. While posted with a long delay, the relevance today is even greater than before, especially for students currently signing up for fall classes.

Thank you. I am very honored for two reasons. For one, I was introduced by Dr. Larry Hinzman, a person with incredible accomplishments, thank you very much for the introduction. And I am very honored to be speaking to you all, especially to the Class of 2016. Congratulations on your big achievement!

When I went to college, I had no full time job and no children to take care of. I was fully focused on college. What a luxury. Many of you are juggling family, jobs, and other things, and you still decided to go to college and you succeeded. I admire you.

Now, none of us could achieve what we have done without the help of others. I want to encourage you to say thank you to yourselves, but also to your families, friends, classmates, professors, university staff, administrators and regents, regional organizations, and society as a whole. It was tax-payers’ money that made it possible for you to go to college – to pay for your scholarships, travel, teaching space, university employees. All these people invested in you because they have high confidence that you will give back many times as productive members of this society. There are many possible career choices and decisions for you to make. Some of them are small, some of them are big. I want to tell you a story about my life and how I got to the dream career that I have. There is a message in my story. The message is: Choose a career that you truly believe benefits others now and in the future. That it is the only recipe I know of for a successful and fulfilling career. So, here is my story:

I grew up in the Czech Republic. A poor country at that time. My career goal when I was little was to be an astronaut. Being an astronaut can be a meaningful career, but I wanted to be an astronaut for the wrong reason, I wanted to be an astronaut because they make a lot of money. As a result, I didn’t stick with that career goal very long and my ideas kept changing. When I was going for my master’s in electrical engineering, I still didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I was studying control systems for manufacturing lines because those engineers make a lot of money.

A friend of mine asked me once what field I was studying. I started explaining what control systems were about, but what he wanted to know was how this benefits other people. Interestingly, I never asked myself the question before; my career was all about me, not about other people. It got me really thinking. It was around that time that the global levels of stratospheric ozone were close to its minimum. Ozone is a gas that is naturally occurring in the stratosphere and protecting us from UV radiation and skin cancer. But because of human inventions, like aerosol spray cans, we were releasing gases into the atmosphere that were destroying the stratospheric ozone. These human inventions were meant to help people but nobody in the past realized that the actual effect of these inventions could be different than the original intention. The intention was to benefit people, but the long term effect was that people were dying of skin cancer. Besides stratospheric ozone, there were other issues related to our modern lives that were getting more and more attention – overconsumption of finite resources, enormous amounts of waste ending in the environment, overuse of technology, lack of physical activity, harmful compounds in the food we eat, air pollution, and the list goes on and on. And I was a young engineer, just starting my career, all of a sudden realizing all these long-term problems that engineers caused in the past. So, what do I do with my career?

I finished my master’s in electrical engineering, but took a break right afterwards to figure out what to do with my life. I really wanted to better understand what we gain and what we lose thanks to the modern inventions in our lives. The only way to gain a really good understanding was to try to live without them. The Czech Republic was too densely populated to do that, so I packed my backpack, came to Alaska, went into the wilderness north of Denali, build a primitive log cabin with a sod roof and a dirt floor, and lived a primitive live with minimal contact with the civilized world. Here I was, an electrical engineer living without electricity. The beginning of this adventure was great, but after a while, live became pretty monotonous. I came back into the civilized world with a new understanding. I realized that there is a big value in modern inventions as long as we really think them through and really try hard to prevent their negative consequences, and as long as we use these modern inventions in a reasonable extent. I still loved engineering, so my field didn’t shift, but the purpose of my work shifted. Instead of looking at the most lucrative career for me, I started thinking of what I can do that is really helpful for other people in the long-term. Sustainable energy was a natural merger of my interest in engineering and desire to do something really meaningful for the world. I found my dream career. I went to get my Ph.D. and then started working as a faculty member. Now more than a decade later, I am even more passionate about my sustainable energy work than before. My original goal was not to become a world record holder for the most air tight residential building. Neither was it to become one of Alaska’s Top Forty Under 40. The fact that these things happened was simply a side effect of the passion for my work, and a testimony to the fact that if you truly focus on helping people on this planet, you are on a path to a successful career.

Energy is not the only issue worth attention. The Bristol Bay region has incredible wealth in terms of the ecosystem services that it provides, and people of the region have done tremendous work to protect this wealth. This work will need to continue in order to protect the healthy ecosystems for generations to come. There are other important issues to work on, such as domestic violence and substance abuse prevention, education, health, to name a few.

All these issues are now on your shoulders and you all play an important role in working on them. While making money is an important part of our jobs so we can take care of our families, it is important to keep in mind that our jobs have another dimension – helping others – and this dimension is a critical part of a fulfilling career.

I started with a message and I am going to end with the same message: Choose a career that you truly believe benefits others now and in the future. Choose a career that brings others long-term happiness. In turn, it will make you happy too. Everybody wins.