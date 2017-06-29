Choosing the Best Web Hosting Provider: 5 Keys You Must Not Dare Ignore

There is no denying the boost that an online presence gives to businesses today. But without the right web hosting service, your top notch site is nothing more than a prototype.

A bad web hosting service can seriously hurt your search rankings, bash your online authority and make you lose money and customers in the end. I should also mention that going with a well known web hosting service provider can also be a bad move for your business.

Web hosting options abound and with an expected increase of 72 percent in the number of cloud solutions for small and medium scale businesses in 2017, this trend is going nowhere.

Choosing a web host should be determined by your website needs. Here are a few things to consider before choosing from the plethora of options at your disposal.

1. Purpose for your site

Web hosts are largely classified into two service categories: free and paid hosting services. It makes no sense to spend a ton of money hosting a site that is not intended to promote a business. On the flip side, going for a cheap web hosting alternative for a business website is very unwise.

If you’re going for a free hosting service, you may need to support your site’s visibility with advertisements. For paid hosting? Not as much. Non-business websites will usually just pay for domain hosting and then put up their website with any free web-hosting service that suits their objectives. However, most paid hosting providers usually have special packages specifically for business websites.

2. Usability of web host service provider

Nobody turns their nose up at getting good quality for a bargain price. Still, in this context, what is most important is making sure that quality (in this case, the web host’s solutions) is exactly what your website needs.

If you are using a free hosting service for instance, it should at least provide the basic solutions that you need to operate your website. Stuff like basic web statistics support for your domain, after-sale technical support, web mail and email services, 99.9% server uptime, etc.Having access to solutions like private SSL certifications, an additional dedicated IP, malware scanning and regular server backup would be a miracle with a free hosting service.

If you have little experience about coding and website hosting, having a provider that runs platforms like cPanel, Plesk, etc will help you facilitate website set up, operation and customization. Also make sure that it has FTP (file transfer protocol) access, if you are going to be uploading files to the website from your computer.

3. Speed of the web host

Have you ever typed in the URL of a website and had to wait for a long time for it to load. Speed is an important factor to consider in choosing a web host provider. You want to host your site on a server that can handle the potential traffic to your website while operating at an optimum load time speed.

Slow website response time can seriously affect traffic to your website, especially if your website responsibilities require you to constantly engage with site visitors and customers.It might as well be a brick and mortar business if the web host is slow.

This is no time to be cheap; do some extensive research and choose a web host that will provide the kind of speed and efficiency you need, regardless of the price.

4. Efficiency of customer support

No matter how advanced your web skills are and how efficient your hosting provider has proven to be, there will almost always come a time when stuff will go wrong. For some unforeseen reason, your website may go down; this is the worst time to find out that your hosting provider’s customer support is unreliable or worse, non-existent.

Before subscribing to any web hosting service, make sure that they have a good customer service reputation. Here’s a clue: if you’re transferred to an answering machine when you call or if you’re bounced from one customer rep to another, you’re probably better off with another hosting service.

Do they have multiple platforms for attending to customer queries (live chat, phone, email, social media etc)? Can customers reach a representative 24/7? If these questions are answered in the affirmative, then that’s probably a good sign.

5. Commentary from third party reviewers

Every company works hard at getting more customers, to increasing revenue and grow their following. To achieve this, some of them strive to be very clear about their what their hosting solution will offer you. However, they are usually not clear on the drawbacks that come from subscribing to their service.

If you want completely honest, raw and uncut information about these providers, you won’t find it on their website. For this you will need reviews from third party sources. These will probably be mostly made up of former and current users giving their honest evaluation of the service based on their personal experiences.

The unethical practice of paying for glowing reviews is very present across industries. You will likely come across such reviews in the course of your research – do not pay too much mind to them.