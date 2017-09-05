Choosing The Right Daycare Greatly Impacts Your Child's Life

Years ago - when my ex husband told me it was time for me to become gainfully employed again -- I was devastated. I remember hearing those words... the feeling in my gut .... and they rang in my ears for a long time to follow! I did not want to work at a 9-5 - I wanted a 24/7 "Mommy" role and responsibility - I wanted to stay home and raise my babies and be their primary caretaker. He crushed all of my hopes and dreams of raising them by myself while he traveled the country - moving up in the business world quickly. I am sure a lot of Moms and women can relate with the struggle of being a stay at home Mom and also wanting to use your power, education and experiences to influence companies in a great way. But that wasn't my struggle - mine was coping with the loss of being where I wanted to be - all the time - with my kids, at home.

I decided, since I didn't have a choice in going back to work - that I did have a choice in which daycare I invest my money and time in. We chose an amazing place named #KidsRKids and as soon as I stepped into the facility I immediately connected with the owners and got a great vibe from them and then ended up becoming friends of mine (and still are). Their staff taught my kids the power of kindness and a never giving up attitude (which are also foundations I hold myself), Kids formative developmental years are the most important as they establish a foundation that is extremely difficult to change as they begin to grow and get older. They welcomed me as one of their own and allowed me to visit my kids every day - because during my divorce - my ex was and still is) parentally alienating me from my children and it greatly impacts our lives. The teacher's had a good educational foundation, which is this - taken right from their website - "The heart of our curriculum is love. Love, along with a deep understanding of the individual educational and emotional needs of each child, sets the Kids 'R' Kids Curriculum apart." Love changes absolutely everything in life and as my kids grew and got older - so did their curriculum's - challenging my kids just enough and allowing them to be completely prepared for kindergarten. I never worried about their well-being and enjoyed getting daily reports of their progress.

Daycare can be the best experience or their worst nightmare and I choose the former. Children learn to adapt to their environments well - but they are classically conditioned to forever be instilled in their innocent minds. Why not feed them the healthy alphabet and the loving punishment style instead of bombarding them with your burdens of the day. Kids had such a phenomenal balance of each and I never once felt like I couldn't speak with them should any problems occur (like fighting on the playground or food being taken like all children experience at some point). They were very cooperative and eager to solve issues when they arose.

Children deserve to be comforted in times of need and also when they are happy and confident of outcomes. Selecting a daycare that you can 100% entrust your children with is one of the biggest decisions in life. Make sure you take into consideration the staff and their credentials, how they handle conflict management and resolutions with children and staff, location, behavioral issues and developing a secure, loving and intellectual child(ren). Notice, I did not mention costs - because selecting the best daycare facility is going to costs a lot of money and that should not play a factor in your decision making when it comes to peace of mind - that your children's future is in the hands of someone else for the next few years.

I would like to thank my dear friends Maize and Grant Chilton - the owners of #KidsRKids in High Point, NC for taking great care of my two children while they were enrolled in your daycare. You two are amazing owners, friends and servants to all children you and your staff develop.

If anyone is interested in learning more information about this amazing place - please visit their website at http://kidsrkidsnc1.com/. I encourage you to follow their journey on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=kids%20'r'%20kids%20%231nc.

Article written by Kelly Benamati