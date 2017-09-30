Choosing the Right Lenses for Your New Glasses

When it is time for new glasses, most people get excited about the chance to sport a new, stylish, and often times sophisticated look. The goal is usually to walk out of the store feeling confident about your appearance, so it’s safe to say framing matters! However, the emphasis on appearance alone can sometimes overshadow the most important part of your glasses – the lenses. The lenses you pick should ultimately be the main factor in determining how pleased you are with your eye wear.

Sale experts at EZ Contacts realize purchasing eyeglasses is not an easy task and have a few tips to help you make the most informed decision. “Traditionally when shopping for glasses, one looks at the framing or designer label to try and gauge the quality of each pair, when the lenses are actually the most important part. We recommend shoppers take the time to research the type of spectacle lens included with their frames to make sure they aren’t getting a cheaper lens.”

Why are the Right Lenses So Important?

When shopping for new eyeglasses, one naturally chooses a frame that looks best and fits their face well. Yet many tend to forget there are two additional factors that can make or break the quality of their frames, the safety and vision of the lens.

A mistake people often make when going through this process is not spending enough time thinking about the choice of the lens design, materials, and coatings. EZContacts, which offers high qualityessilor lenses, notes there are several different choices in lenses and coatings, so it can be quite confusing to know what is best to get. Researching first and reading this guide will assist you in finding the best lenses for your glasses.

What Material Should My Lenses Be?

Even though glass lenses give you excellent optics, plastic lenses have almost totally replaced them in the market since they are thinner, lighter, and impact resistant. Glass lenses on the other hand, are heavier and can easily break. This could potentially causegreat harm to your eye, or worst-case scenario, the loss of an eye.

CR-39 plastic was first introduced in 1947. Lenses which are constructed of this plastic are popular still today since they are inexpensive and have excellent optic qualities. They are just a bit thicker than newer plastic lenses, but are good for simple vision corrections like far and nearsightedness.

Polycarbonate is a lot more resistant to impact than CR-39 plastic. They are great for children’s eyeglasses because of this. Polycarbonate also blocks UV light and are lighter than CR-39 and high-index plastics.

High-impact plastics refract light at a rate which is higher than CR-39 and polycarbonate. Because of this, these lenses can be made with a lot less material. They are impact resistant, block UV light, and are thinner, but they do cost a bit more.

How Important Are Lens Treatments and Coatings?

Coatings and treatments enhance and protect the effects of the lenses to make sure your vision correction is consistent. Depending upon the material, prescription, and frame you have, some lens treatments are needed to stop damage to your eyes and your lenses.

Any lenses made from plastics are softer than glass lenses, which makes them prone to scratching. An anti-scratch coating can be factory-applied to make them more resilient.

The high-index plastics reflect much more light than other materials for lenses, which reduces the clarity and contrast you see, especially at night. An anti-reflective coating stops this problem for all kinds of lenses.

A UV-blocking treatment protects your eyes from long-term damage from the sun, which could cause additional vision loss. The lens materials, which do not naturally block UV light, need an additional treatment.

A photochromic treatment makes lenses darken when they are exposed to sunlight. It increases visibility on bright days and lowers the need of purchasing a prescription pair of sunglasses.

A blue-light coating lowers eyestrain from extended exposure to blue light from computers, smartphones, the sun, and television. This coating increases the life of your lenses plus improves visual comfort.

Should I Speak With My Doctor?

Too many times, your eyeglass prescription is determined by your optician, and then you are left to make the decisions about what frames and lenses to get. While there are a lot of doctors who do make it a priority to talk to you about the best lens combinations ahead of time, there are some who might not. Make sure you always ask. It is invaluable to get their advice, since they understand your eyes the best.