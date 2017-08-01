Choosing turmoil, or peace?

The world is in turmoil, you don't have to be!

What you feel when you hear of disasters, wars and discrimination due to race, religion, gender or whatever else, immediately shows you in which world you are choosing to live. If you feel fear, anxiety, despair, anger, helplessness, you are living in the old 3D energy left behind in 2012, but can still choose to live there, while the Earth has moved into the 5D energy of Truth and Love. There is a huge influx of Light the Earth is being showered with, which is pushing to the surface all energy not congruent with it, and that is why we are seeing war and conflict, anger, blame and fear.

Once on the surface, it is seen and experienced by all the world, thanks to instant communication, while before we could ignore it, since it wasn't affecting us directly, and mostly, we didn't know about it. Now the efforts of Light-workers are helping to transmute those distorted energies back into the Light they once were.

You are already living in the 5D world where there is peace, prosperity, justice, love, truth, understanding and abundance, if you but knew it.

All of it and more, is present in the invisible and infinite Quantum Field, which is God's invisible spiritual realm of goodness in potential, but has to be brought into the material world through you and me – or it cannot manifest. That is your job and my job, here in this time/space bubble of reality: to bring into the physical world the Reality which already exists everywhere beyond and around it, while pursuing our various occupations as parents, teachers, politicians, doctors, electricians and the myriad other ways of earning our living.

And that job is done through our focusing on what can be done to improve matters, rather than being angry or fearful about chem trails, water pollution, global warming, wars and terrorism. What you focus on, you get; as you believe, so shall it be done unto you. Your feelings are what matters most; if everyone felt joyful and harmonious all the time, could there ever be a war? Find a way to feel love and appreciation, by focusing on your child, your pet, whatever is in your life that will bring up those happy feelings. When you feel love, you cannot, at the same time, be angry.

Focusing on terrorism or the massacre of whales is not going to make it go away, right? Only taking action about what you believe is going to make a difference. But marching against something, with your feelings all stirred up by blame, anger and hatred just perpetuates that situation. You are adding a layer of anger to the anger that already exists in the situation.

If you have to march, you march for peace, security, harmony and freedom for all beings, with love in your heart and acceptance of all differences; you march to promote your core values, you are not going into battle with anyone, but making your voice heard, standing for values of truth, honesty, harmony, freedom and equality for all communities, all cultures, all people. We make that known in the world, and we don't need to blame or judge anybody in the process.

If enough of us do this, through speaking, writing, teaching and also living from that place in our families, jobs, and local communities, it will soon spread like wildfire, a grass-roots movement no one will be able to stop. But it all starts at the individual level of you and me demonstrating high values of truth, integrity, love and allowance.