Chris Christie Defends Baseball Outburst As 'A Mellow Reaction'

A video of Christie going off at a Chicago Cubs fan who had heckled him has spread like wildfire. Brad Joseph, who was sitting near the New Jersey governor during Sunday’s Brewers game in Milwaukee, told WISN 12 NEWS, “I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said.”

Christie, whose son works for the Brewers, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday that he doesn’t regret confronting Joseph.

“I’ve always said this, whether it was my town hall meetings or any place else, if you give it, you’re gonna get it back,” the governor said. “I think that was a mellow reaction from a New Jersey governor to say you’re a real big shot. Public officials are public servants, they are not meant to be are not punching bags.”

The comments are in line with Christie’s general ambivalence toward optics. He was the target of intense backlash last month after photos surfaced showing the governor and his family using a beach that he had closed to the public due to a government shutdown.