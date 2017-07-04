Chris Christie Sunbathing In His Beach Chair Is A Photoshop Dream

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was sharply criticized over the holiday weekend for vacationing on a state beach that he closed to the public due to a state budget impasse.

The New Jersey governor and his family spent Independence Day weekend at a government-owned summer beach house at Island Beach State Park. Though Christie told reporters he got “no sun” on Sunday, aerial photos obtained by NJ Advance Media showed otherwise.

Amid the backlash, folks on the internet gave a sunbathing, beach-going Christie the ultimate photoshop treatment. Check out some of Twitter’s finest below.

Appears he's now in Liberty State Park. pic.twitter.com/4J9C7t48GA — Scott Fallon (@NewsFallon) July 3, 2017

And I thought the Sarlacc Pit was shut down this weekend. pic.twitter.com/zUfeSnibJB — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 3, 2017

Chris Christie: From Here to Eternity pic.twitter.com/Rxf6uZhjLW — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 3, 2017

So glad Chris Christie got to join Mariah Carey in the Dead Sea. pic.twitter.com/qB9OixiOIH — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 4, 2017