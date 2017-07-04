Chris Christie Sunbathing In His Beach Chair Is A Photoshop Dream

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was sharply criticized over the holiday weekend for vacationing on a state beach that he closed to the public due to a state budget impasse.
The New Jersey governor and his family spent Independence Day weekend at a government-owned summer beach house at Island Beach State Park. Though Christie told reporters he got “no sun” on Sunday, aerial photos obtained by NJ Advance Media showed otherwise.
Amid the backlash, folks on the internet gave a sunbathing, beach-going Christie the ultimate photoshop treatment. Check out some of Twitter’s finest below.
