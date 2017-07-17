Ann Coulter has been irritating many social media users for years now, but her most recent complaints have really irked Chris Evans.

The “Captain America” star — who’s openly shared his opinions on Twitter before — tweeted at the conservative author after she had spent the last few days going off on Delta Air Lines.

Evans called out Coulter after a tweet where she claimed the $30 refund she received from Delta for a seating mixup was nothing compared to the personal cost of ”$10,000 of my time to pre-select the seat I wanted, investigate type of plane & go back periodically to review seat options” that she supposedly incurred.

$30! It cost me $10,000 of my time to pre-select the seat I wanted, investigate type of plane & go back periodically to review seat options https://t.co/eaj1QOpvHq — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

I totally get it. It costs me 75k to brush my teeth. I must pre-select a brush, investigate types of paste, and periodically spit bullshit❄️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 17, 2017

We’re particular fans of the use of the snowflake emoji ― a word that has taken on a new meaning in the current political climate.

It’s unclear where Coulter got the enormous figure — her speaking fees can run anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000, but she was doing no speaking here.

The conservative pundit initially made waves when she aired her grievances about the seat mixup in question online, even photographing the passenger who was placed in her original seat.

Delta clapped back at Coulter — much to her chagrin, and pretty much everyone else’s satisfaction — and offered her the $30 refund for her issues.

@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.) — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

The entire situation was absurd, leading lots of Twitter users to celebrate Delta’s boldness and respond to Coulter in kind. We’re so glad Evans was one of them.