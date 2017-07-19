Chris Hemsworth Thinks Charlize Theron Should Play The Next James Bond

Though Daniel Craig is reportedly returning to play James Bond for the fifth time, Chris Hemsworth says he knows who should take over the iconic role once the British actor finishes that martini: Charlize Theron.

“She embodies every ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have,” Hemsworth told W magazine during an interview about Theron’s latest film, “Atomic Blonde.”

“She’s smart as hell. She’s physically able. Ya know watching her in those fight scenes, doing it in high heels by the way and 8-foot long gown [in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’], was even more impressive,” Hemsworth said. “And I just think why not? It’s time.”

In response, Theron told E! News that she was flattered and overwhelmed by the idea.