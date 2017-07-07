Chris Martin Sings 'Chantaje' With Shakira, Shows Off His Spanish Skills

Chris Martin proved to have some impressive Spanish skills during the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday night.

The “Coldplay” frontman and Shakira sang the Colombian superstar’s hit “Chantaje” during the festival. This year, the annual festival took place on the eve of the 2017 G20 Hamburg summit.

Shakira joined Martin for a rendition of “A Sky Full Of Stars” and “Yellow” during the concert. Martin returned the favor by singing reggaeton star Maluma’s parts in “Chantaje” and supplying back-up vocals for her performance of “Me Enamoré.”

“Now Chris, you’re up. Let’s put your Spanish to the test,” Shakira said before the two sang ‘Chantaje.’ “Hey, we just rehearsed this yesterday so whatever happens happens, right?”

“I’m here to represent the non-Spanish speakers,” Martin responded.

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

“By 2030, 800 million – that’s half of the young people of the world – will drop out of school, or lack even the necessary skill for employment,” she said. “That’s more than half of the next generation, and we can’t afford that.”

The singer then asked the audience to raise their voices and send a message to world leaders about the importance of childhood education.