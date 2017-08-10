Chris O'Dowd Talking About His Son's Home Birth Is Hilarious

"This dad had been emotional from the moment the midwife told his partner it was time to push. He supported her through every second of her painful labor — and two epidurals. There was so much anticipation and lead-up to this moment that when the time came, his emotions utterly overwhelmed him in the most precious and authentic way. I can't imagine how much his daughter will love seeing this moment when she's older, knowing just how much her father loves her."