People just can’t stop talking about Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s sex scene(s) in their new movie “Passengers.”

During a recent interview with the two on Friday, Australian radio show hosts from “KIIS Summer Fling” brought up the scene as a way to ask the actors about their personal sex lives .

“What’s the most adventurous place you’ve had sex, either of you?” host Sophie Monk asked.

“Airplane,” Pratt answered, before throwing in a joke about the logistics of doing such a thing. “I hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat.”

Lawrence insisted that she was much more cautious about doing such a thing, telling the radio show “I don’t really have anything, I like being safe.”

The 26-year-old added, “That’s what really turns me on, feeling safe.”

In order to deal with the sex scene in the movie ― her first “real” on-screen sex scene ever ― Lawrence revealed that she prepared for it by drinking lots of alcohol.

“I got really, really drunk. But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I don’t know,’” the actress said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year.

She continued, saying, “And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach. And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that.”