Chris Pratt Took A 'Hollywood Chris' Quiz And Failed Pretty Hard

We all know the quintessential Chrises of Hollywood: Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt.
Well, which Chris are you? Turns out you might not be the one you thought you were.
In a funny tweet posted Sunday night, Chris Pratt himself shared his quiz results for Oh My Disney’s “Are You Chris, Chris, Chris, Or Chris?” And they’re not what he was expecting ...
Apparently, Chris Pratt is more of a Chris Evans than a Chris Pratt.
All we know is Chris Evans is completely fine with those results.
Hemsworth, you’re up.
