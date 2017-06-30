Chris Pratt's Father-Son Fishing Photos Are Too Cute For Words

Chris Pratt just keeps solidifying his #DadGoals status.

On Thursday, the actor ― who’s been filming “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in Hawaii ― posted adorable photos on Instagram from two fishing excursions he took with his son.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Pratt and his wife, Anna Faris, have a 4-year-old son named Jack.

“Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!! 4 year olds will try anything! ” the actor captioned one Instagram photo.

“Get out and fish! No better way to share God’s bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water!” he added.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Pratt and his son have bonded over fishing in the past.

In April 2016, he posted an adorable video of Jack learning to fish with some guidance from his dad.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 10, 2016 at 7:31pm PDT

“This kid will be my partner in the bass masters pro am when he’s old enough,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “We’ll take the bass fishing world by storm.”