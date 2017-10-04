Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Ready, Set, Go For Baby No. 2

While the “Lip Sync Battle” host is thrilled at the prospect of having a sibling for baby Luna, she’s also now more aware of the struggles that could lie ahead. In March, Teigen wrote a moving essay about her battle with postpartum depression, sparking a nationwide conversation about an issue plaguing many new mothers.

“I thought I was just being a selfish a**hole,” she said about time spent dealing with pain on the sofa with the curtains closed.

“It wasn’t just a mental thing of, you know, ‘I’m sad’ ... I actually couldn’t move,” she said. “I have really good days and really bad days, and I don’t tend to talk about the really bad days. But I would hate for people to think those days didn’t exist.”