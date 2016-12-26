Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their 8-month-old daughter Luna’s first Christmas Sunday and shared the most adorable photos of the special day.
They dressed Luna up in a cozy Santa Claus onesie, complete with a cute hat.
The couple also posted a photo featuring one of the gifts Luna (or rather, they) received: a Hatchimal. Teigen wrote that they “are all pretending this is for Luna.”
Teigen and Legend wed in 2013. Luna is their first chid together.
This isn’t the first time the proud parents dressed up Luna for a holiday. They also had a bevy of Halloween costumes for her in October.
