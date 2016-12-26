ENTERTAINMENT

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share Adorable Photos On Luna's First Christmas

The cutest!

12/26/2016 09:02 am ET
Lauren Moraski Entertainment Editorial Director, The Huffington Post

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their 8-month-old daughter Luna’s first Christmas Sunday and shared the most adorable photos of the special day. 

They dressed Luna up in a cozy Santa Claus onesie, complete with a cute hat.

Merry Christmas!

Present 🎁❤❤

The couple also posted a photo featuring one of the gifts Luna (or rather, they) received: a Hatchimal. Teigen wrote that they “are all pretending this is for Luna.”

We are all pretending this is for Luna

Merry Christmas 🎅🏻🎁🎊🎉❤❤

Teigen and Legend wed in 2013. Luna is their first chid together. 

This isn’t the first time the proud parents dressed up Luna for a holiday. They also had a bevy of Halloween costumes for her in October. 

