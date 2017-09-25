Chrissy Teigen Asked Moms To Share Their Brutal Mean Kid Stories

During parenting low points, the support of other moms and dads can be a huge confidence boost.

Chrissy Teigen knows that to be true. On Friday night, the model and mom to 1-year-old Luna reached out to her fellow parents on Twitter for moral support.

I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

“I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them,” she tweeted.

And boy did moms (and dads) deliver.

The funny parents of Twitter shared their epic anecdotes about their kids acting like tiny assholes.

My 4 year old son asked me why I was putting on makeup and I said "To make me look pretty." He replied "I don't think it's working." — Chutup (@Chutup) September 23, 2017

My 13 month old says "dada" but every time I ask "can you say mama?" she looks me in the eyes, says "no" very clearly and then laughs — Emma Span (@emmaspan) September 23, 2017

After rotten long flight from Germany, Dylan saw store whose sign was a 3D car coming out the wall, and said, "I hope it hits you." -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017

the other day my daughter was cranky bc she was hungry so I tried to feed her a pretzel and she SPIT IT ALL OVER ME — Elaine Benes (@gwaaace) September 23, 2017

My daughter called me a green bean once during an argument. — Samantha Jo Johnson (@samantha_jo9614) September 23, 2017

My daughter said she would put me into an LLC and bankrupt that LLC if I didn't up her allowance by $10. She's 8 1/2. — ValueTrap (@Valuetrap13) September 23, 2017

I asked my 6year old son if he'll visit me when I'm old. He told me to get a Life Alert bracelet instead. 😕 — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) September 23, 2017

My 5yo daughter called me a pussy the other day. — Maureen Shaw (@MaureenShaw) September 23, 2017

Last wk my kids (twins) came into the bathroom while I was in the shower, took the knob of the inside of the door & locked me in. Bc why not — Tanya ✨ (@TEE1031) September 23, 2017

I hugged my 3 year old and she was like "did you like that hug?" And I said yes and she said "I am never hugging you again." And walked away — Ali (@VTAliTriumphant) September 23, 2017

I also got a blowout once, and when my hair dried curly again the next day, he burst into tears and said, "WHY IS IT SO CRAZY." -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017

she lifted her tiny pudgy fists to her eyes and slowly rotated them while saying “wah wah wah” at me. — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) September 23, 2017

"That's your mommy!"



Looks me up and down.



"No. That's a pretty person." — Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017

Teigen could relate to these parents’ stories. It seems little Luna has a mean streak.

Same except I get an added smack to the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

While parents consoled Teigen with their hilarious and all-too-real responses, some also took the opportunity to thank the famous mom for her continued honesty about parenthood.

Chrissy, my dear, yesterday, my 18-month-old son stabbed me in the eye with a marker, took only a 38-minute nap, hit me over and over, threw — angie despeaux (@bbangie) September 23, 2017

his sippy cup and a board book at my face, and threw 90% of his dinner, which I know he liked, on the floor. — angie despeaux (@bbangie) September 23, 2017

Parenting is rough. It's an emotional rollercoaster of frustration, exhaustion, bliss, and overwhelming love. Thanks for being real about it — angie despeaux (@bbangie) September 23, 2017