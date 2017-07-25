Chrissy Teigen Just Got Blocked By Donald Trump On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen’s days of criticizing President Donald Trump via Twitter appear to be over. For now, at least.

On Tuesday morning, the model revealed that Trump blocked her on the micro-blogging service ― meaning she can no longer view his tweets or see his profile.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Teigen, who has repeatedly used Twitter to condemn Trump, speculated that one tweet in particular may have proved too much for him to handle.

Namely, this one that she posted on Sunday afternoon in which she told Trump that “no one likes you":

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

While Teigen will now have to use alternative methods to get her fix of Trump tweets, her 6.4 million followers appeared to be pleased with the news:

👏👏👏 Congrats — EVAN STERN (@evanjstern) July 25, 2017

Welcome to the club. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 25, 2017