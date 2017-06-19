ENTERTAINMENT
Chrissy Teigen Gushes About John Legend In Adorable Father’s Day Post

“Ten years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father.”

As many may already know, model Chrissy Teigen is really good at expressing herself on social media.

For instance, here she is hopping with excitement …

… Venting frustration …

… And portraying complete disgust.

And although she does enjoy showing off her silly side by trolling John Legend — her husband and father of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Luna — on the regular ...

... Her love for him clearly runs deep.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

For instance, on Monday, she surprised her hubby in Boston with a post-Father’s Day surprise:

And on Sunday, she left Legend a beautiful Father’s Day tribute that’s totally worthy of a tissue  … or two.

It reads:

“I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago. In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband … “

“To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy … ”

“10 years ago, I didn’t think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father … “

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

“I don’t know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful … “

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

“I love you so much, John. Happy Father’s Day.”

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

There’s just so much love in this cute family!

