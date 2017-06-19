Chrissy Teigen Gushes About John Legend In Adorable Father’s Day Post

As many may already know, model Chrissy Teigen is really good at expressing herself on social media.
For instance, here she is hopping with excitement …
… Venting frustration …
… And portraying complete disgust.
And although she does enjoy showing off her silly side by trolling John Legend — her husband and father of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Luna — on the regular ...
... Her love for him clearly runs deep.
For instance, on Monday, she surprised her hubby in Boston with a post-Father’s Day surprise:
And on Sunday, she left Legend a beautiful Father’s Day tribute that’s totally worthy of a tissue … or two.
It reads:
“I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago. In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband … “
“To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy … ”
“10 years ago, I didn’t think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father … “
“I don’t know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful … “
“I love you so much, John. Happy Father’s Day.”
There’s just so much love in this cute family!
