Chrissy Teigen Has Classic Response To Critics Of Her Ballet Vid

Chrissy Teigen wasn’t looking to join the Bolshoi, so everybody chill.

The 31-year-old model on Sunday lightheartedly jabbed at commenters who criticized a clip she posted of herself indulging a ballerina fantasy. The Instagram featured Teigen turning en pointe with husband John Legend lending a helping hand.

Teigen, who noted that she has “been in love” with watching ballet since she was young, wrote that she received the ballet shoes from Legend a few years ago and decided to give them a go.

While many fans offered a bravo on Instagram, others warned her that she needed ankle support and should build up the muscles in her feet. And some scolded her, saying she could have broken an ankle attempting a technique that takes time to master.

She got the ankle message, people, delivering a virtuoso response.

I get it. I could have broken an ankle. You can stop telling me. If only you knew the other 1000 bone-breaking things I attempt daily. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2017