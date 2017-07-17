Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Went All Out On Their Trip To Bali

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t do anything without really going for it ― even when she’s on vacation.

Teigen recently visited Bali, where she said she exercised for the “first time since I was 8 months pregnant,” got some “much-needed body and nutrition schooling” and donned a version of traditional dress for the most epic photoshoot with husband John Legend.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

The couple posed in matching burgundy, gold and green outfits with breathtaking headpieces and equally breathtaking scenery. Teigen also posted a photo with 15-month-old daughter Luna, in which her headpiece and detailed makeup is easier to see.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

This family looks good in just about anything, but their photoshoot is a beautiful way to pay homage to the region.

In another Instagram post, Teigen also showed off some of her workout. She tried her hand at aerial yoga while in Bali and thanked the instructor, Amy, calling her “the most patient human in the world.”

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT