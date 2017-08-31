STYLE
John Legend Just Loves Chrissy Teigen's No-Makeup Selfie

These two.

Chrissy Teigen is stunning with or without makeup.

The “Lip Sync Battle” host and supermodel was just photographed in her natural state during a getaway in the Mediterranean. Her husband, musician John Legend, posted the picture of Teigen soft smiling like a pro and captioned it, “No filter necessary.” 

The pair are currently living their best lives on their yacht vacation. The model’s hairstylist and friend, Jen Atkin, and photographer Mike Rosenthal are also on board.

The gorgeous couple have taken a series of amazing vacations around the world recently. Teigen and Legend made a pit stop in Bali last month for a health-centric vacation, during which they also got the chance to try on traditional clothing. 

After that, the two headed to Italy. Teigen wowed us with her vacation style, where she donned a casual version of Jennifer Lopez’s infamous Grammys dress

We can’t wait to see where they head next. 

