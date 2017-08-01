People Are Feeling Really Inspired By Chrissy Teigen's 'Period Skin'

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t sweat the small stuff, like being blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter or breaking out during her period.

The supermodel shared a video of her blemished bare skin on Monday, reminding us that none of us are exempt from periods and their slew of unfortunate side effects.

“This is my skin on my period,” she said. “Look at it. So angry. Ow.”

Between appearing at awards shows and posing for elaborate photo shoots and magazine covers, Teigen regularly shares aspects of her “real” life on social media. Every human with a period can relate to the skin issue, which is probably why the post racked up over 16,000 likes and a slew of supportive, appreciative comments from fans.

As the father of 2 young girls, it's reassuring to see a LITERAL model who is comfortable in her own imperfections. A sincere thank you! — David Isaacson (@davideisaacson) July 31, 2017

Thank you for making us feel less alone. 😘 — Cassy 🕊 (@Miisscassy) July 31, 2017

Only time I'm not angry at my skin is when I'm pregnant. And then I'm angry at literally everything else. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Heather Hunter (@thisfishy) July 31, 2017

Ummm this is an amazing thing to share 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Happens to us all! — Sabrina Said (@South_Said) July 31, 2017

Girl we on the same cycle. That makes me feel so blessed ❤️ — Olivia Burberry (@liv121212) July 31, 2017

love the way you are so bloody authentic. The best compliment I can give a person imo. You rock CT. And are an adorable gal. — Yasmin A. Choudhury (@yasminisyasmin) August 1, 2017

Of the many annoying ways a period impacts the body, breakouts can sometimes feel like the most annoying, thanks to their visibility.

Dr. Bethanee J. Schlosser, an assistant professor in dermatology and obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, explained to Refinery29 in 2014 that we can thank lower levels of the sex hormone estradiol and higher levels of testosterone, changes that occur two weeks before your period, for these monthly clusters of blemishes.

“It’s that shift of balance that can lead to increased activity of sebaceous glands and can manifest as oily skin, with an increase in developing acne lesions and oily hair and scalp as well,” she said. Resulting pimples, along with the potential for cystic acne, continue through the week of your period as well.