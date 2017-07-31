Chrissy Teigen Delivers Best Clapback Yet After 'Peaking' With Trump Block

Another day, another piece of Twitter gold from Ms. Chrissy Teigen.

Last week, Teigen announced that after nine years of back and forth with President Donald Trump on Twitter, he finally blocked her ... because, you know, that’s how he operates.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

One Twitter user, who ultimately made his account private, seemed to think that particular moment was as good as it will get for the 31-year-old star, replying: “And that’s probably the best thing you’ll ever have happen to you. Congrats on peaking.”

Needless to say, it gave Teigen a good laugh. She took a moment to reply to the Twitter hater, reminding him that she has quite a few fabulous things happening in her life.

I have a best selling book, great boobs, a family I love, am literally eating pasta on a lake in Italy and I married rich. https://t.co/OHLfgnp8CL — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2017

Awww, he went on private!!! Here's the tweet for anyone wishing to witness this beautiful moment xoxo pic.twitter.com/firO75HqUZ — slay (@msjordzxx) July 31, 2017

One of those awesome things also happens to includes some appreciation from Ruby Rose.

They really are great boobs. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 31, 2017

I. How. How can I save this — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2017