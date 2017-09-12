Hollywood Chameleon Christian Bale Bleached His Brows To Play Cheney

Christian Bale, known for his ability to transform for his movie roles, has done it again.
The actor attended the premiere of his film “Hostiles” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday night, sporting a drastically different look including bleached eyebrows.
The makeover is for Bale’s role as Dick Cheney in the upcoming biopic about the former vice president of the United States, reportedly titled “Backseat.”
The actor also gained weight for the role, telling Variety he’s just been “eating a lot of pies” to prepare.
The “American Psycho” star first debuted his Cheney makeover at the Telluride Film Festival last week, where he was also promoting “Hostiles.”
Bale will star alongside Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell in the Cheney biopic directed my Adam McKay, who previously worked with Bale on “The Big Short.”
CONVERSATIONS