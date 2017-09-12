ENTERTAINMENT
09/12/2017 02:10 pm ET

Hollywood Chameleon Christian Bale Bleached His Brows To Play Cheney

The makeover is for a film about the former vice president.

By Julia Brucculieri

Christian Bale, known for his ability to transform for his movie roles, has done it again. 

The actor attended the premiere of his film “Hostiles” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday night, sporting a drastically different look including bleached eyebrows.

The makeover is for Bale’s role as Dick Cheney in the upcoming biopic about the former vice president of the United States, reportedly titled “Backseat.” 

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Christian Bale's latest movie transformation.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic at the "Hostiles" premiere at TIFF on Sept. 11, in Toronto, Canada. 

The actor also gained weight for the role, telling Variety he’s just been “eating a lot of pies” to prepare. 

The “American Psycho” star first debuted his Cheney makeover at the Telluride Film Festival last week, where he was also promoting “Hostiles.” 

Bale will star alongside Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell in the Cheney biopic directed my Adam McKay, who previously worked with Bale on “The Big Short.” 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Celebrity Photos 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos 2017
Suggest a correction
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

MORE:

Movies Dick Cheney Christian Bale
Hollywood Chameleon Christian Bale Bleached His Brows To Play Cheney

CONVERSATIONS