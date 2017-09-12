Hollywood Chameleon Christian Bale Bleached His Brows To Play Cheney

The actor attended the premiere of his film “Hostiles” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday night, sporting a drastically different look including bleached eyebrows.

The makeover is for Bale’s role as Dick Cheney in the upcoming biopic about the former vice president of the United States, reportedly titled “Backseat.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Christian Bale's latest movie transformation.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic at the "Hostiles" premiere at TIFF on Sept. 11, in Toronto, Canada.

The actor also gained weight for the role, telling Variety he’s just been “eating a lot of pies” to prepare.

Christian Bale says he's been eating "lots of pies" to look like former VP Dick Cheney for upcoming film #VarietyStudio presented by @att pic.twitter.com/kc6jxINLZZ — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2017

The “American Psycho” star first debuted his Cheney makeover at the Telluride Film Festival last week, where he was also promoting “Hostiles.”