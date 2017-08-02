Christian Versus Christian

A recent article in The New York Times began to make me think about Christian beliefs, values, and how it all ties into politics (not to mention whether or not it even should). My most recent research on the topic of Christianity seemed to bring about an increasing amount of articles about Mr. Trump and Christianity. One “side” seems to demand answers to questions about how a true Christian could actually support Mr. Trump whereas the “other side” seems to feel it’s Trump or nothing.

Evin Wilkins

Deciding to attempt to provide answers to this seemingly new debate forced me to question a person on each “side”. I interviewed both Gwen and Linda in hopes of gleaning more perspective on the subject.

As stated in their own words:

Me: Do you consider yourself to be a Christian?

Gwen: I know I am.

Linda: Raised Catholic, I consider myself a Christian in a broad sense. I live by the golden rule, love others as you love yourself, and do on to others, as you would have them do unto you. These principles are a common theme to many religions.

Me: What do you consider to be Christian? For instance, you go to church, believe in God, live a life of morality, etc.

Gwen: A Christian is one that tries to serve God by going to church, believing in God and living a moral life. We are all sinners but as Christians we try to live a life that is pleasing to God.

Linda: I was born in to Christianity so I honor it, but I honor other religions as well. As long as religion does not hurt me or anyone else, I find it is easy to fall in to that practice. God is not a church but finding a community that feeds the soul is vital. If a person who practices Christianity in an environment where good is practiced and no harm or discrimination is taking place, I feel it is a good place to be. Good works seems a vital part of the formula and certainly something that Christ demonstrated in his time on earth.

Me: What makes one a "good" Christian?

Gwen: Living life as God would have you live it. For instance, you get back up if you fall down. You do what you know is right.

Linda: A good Christian cares for his fellow human beings. He is humble, he is not a braggart and he does good deeds to make this a better world. If actions do not match the words, you are only paying lip service and fooling yourself in to thinking that you may be a Christian if you exploit or exclude others because of differences. Many people belong to organized religion because they fear the punishment promised in the Bible. Church authorities use this for their own agenda and to keep people in fear to control them. Christ came as the equalizer and his message was pure love and forgiveness. How his message became a faith based on Christian Capitalism is perplexing. It may be the mark of the beast that we hear about. Capitalism has become so cold-blooded that it seems to be consuming itself.

The best quote I can think of that Jesus left with is to, "Care for One Another”. That might be the best advice anyone could give.

Me: Do you attend a specific church? If so, how often?

Gwen: I do attend a specific church and try to attend at least once a week.

Linda: I attend church, and it is rare that I miss a Sunday. My church was founded on Christian principle but welcomes all faiths. Attending a church that creates community, promotes peace, and offers love to anyone who enters is an all-encompassing and enlightening feeling.

Me: If you voted for Mr. Trump, did you do so because you are a Christian or despite being a Christian?

Gwen: Whether it was because of or despite being a Christian, my vote was based on who I thought would do the best job for our country. Mr. Trump’s message to improve our economy, reduce taxes and government regulations appealed to me, as did his support of our law enforcement agencies and military. Those reasons are just to name a few.

Linda: I did not vote for Mr. Trump.

Me: Do you feel that Mr. Trump's actions convey Christian values? Why or why not?

Gwen: I remember you and I discussing how politics and religion do not mix. I don't know what is in Mr. Trump’s heart, but do feel that he tries to do the right thing by asking Christian ministers to pray for him and abilities to lead the country.

Linda: Mr. Trump professes to be a Christian but he is far from Christian. During his campaign he found it hard to come up with a Bible quote when pressed. He turned the National Prayer Breakfast in to a TV ratings review. This man promoted violence during his campaign, and is not strong in speaking out against hate crimes. He has appointed people to his cabinet that are openly white supremacists. Finally he has introduced legislation that would harm Americans by taking 22 million people off of insurance, he would cut programs and reduce Medicaid by 880,000. Now he is attacking Social Security, and wants to cancel Meals on Wheels that provide food to seniors. All of this while the money that funds these programs will go to the top 1% and his own family will receive tax breaks from this plunder as well. Can anyone explain how this in any way resembles Christian behavior?

Me: Do you feel that Mr. Trump embodies the teachings of Jesus? Why or why not?

Gwen: All of our Presidents have been Christians and Mr. Trump is no exception. I know from things I have read about him that he became a Christian within the last year. I believe that whether one is a brand-new or or long-time Christian, we all need guidance on our journey in this life. Whether Mr. Trump embodies the teachings of Jesus depends on what one believes because everyone has different views as to what Christianity is.

Linda: Jesus healed the sick, fed the hungry and the poor. His life was a string of good works and he brought people together. Mr. Trump not only does not unite people he does his best to divide. It seems he is not looking out for the welfare of this country but continues to profit from his business interests while others suffer. The poor and elderly among us will surely suffer the consequences of policies he is pushing. Where are the Christian values and teachings in this behavior. He may have missed bible study.

Me: Do you feel that Mr. Trump is a good, moralistic role model for our children? Why or why not?

Gwen: He has raised four adult children. The moral values that we see from them proves that Mr. Trump has attempted to do what is morally right. His children have the utmost respect for him as their father and I believe this speaks volumes.

Linda: He is not a role model for children. His manor of speech and condemnation of people that he does not agree with sets a very bad example. He bullies and harshly judges anyone who does not agree with him. His tweets have become legendary as an example of what not to do.

Me: Do you think it's Christian to ban undocumented immigrants? Why or why not? Please share scripture(s) to defend your answer.

Gwen: We don't have a problem with immigrants coming into our country as long as they do it legally. By restricting who comes into our country we know what type people are coming in. This is done for the safety of our country. We are seeing that countries that have unsecured borders are having problems with terrorist bombings and killings. There has to be some accountability for our safety as US citizens. No scripture necessary.

Linda: It is definitely unchristian to not work together to solve our immigration issues. The Bible makes many references to this issue and I have scripture to share from both New and Old Testament passages.

”Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.” (Matthew 25:35-40)

“When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 19:33-34)

We have our border issues, but I feel it extremely offended and heart-sick when we turn away people seeking asylum or when we turn away refugees fleeing war torn countries. This practice seems cruel and not something Christ would have done.

Me: Are you involved in any form of social justice or do you do volunteer work to help others?

Gwen: To the best of my ability, I live my life to encourage others.