Christie: A Perfect Fit For Sports Talk Radio

If you are a fan of sports talk radio in New York, then the names of Mike Francesa and Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo are probably larger than life to you.

ESPN will debut their original "30 for 30" documentary on those two Titans of talk radio later this week and I'm greatly looking forward to watching it.

For those who don't know, the duo broke up several years ago when Russo went to Sirius satellite radio and Francesa stayed behind to do afternoons by himself at WFAN.

Francesa has since remained #1 and will likely stay there until he retires at the end of the year.

Speculation has grown about who may replace Francesa - he's a giant in sports radio and obviously a big name is the likely route if WFAN wants to stay in the #1 spot in afternoons.

So who can fill Francessa's shoes?

Well, why not New Jersey Governor Chris Christie?

Full disclosure: the governor is a friend of mine. But because he is my friend, I know him very well and as such, I know him well enough to know he'd be perfect for that job.

Governor Christie has suffered a lot of negative press lately and his political approval ratings are at an all-time low.

But while he's never been this unpopular, he's always been very controversial. Why? Because he says what he wants, when he wants, and doesn't care much if people don't like it.

Which is exactly what you want in a sports talk host, especially one on the biggest sports station in New York.

See, the governor is controversial for a variety of reasons, but one of them is his passion. Passion for what he believes in. Passion for those close to him.

And passion for his favorite sports teams.

He's already done a good job as a guest with current WFAN morning hosts Boomer and Carton. He's gotten into fiery arguments with Giants fans over the Cowboys. He's fervently discussed New York baseball and a whole host of other issues in such an entertaining way that even those who despise him still admit he is a perfect fit for WFAN.

"Personally, I think he's a terrible governor," said a friend of mine, who is a former Obama staffer. "But," he continued, "I do enjoy him when he's on with Boomer and Carton. Think he'd be a much better WFAN host than governor."

Whether or not you agree with his politics, there is no denying the fact that Governor Christie has the shown the personality, passion, charisma, and penchant for stirring conversation that all the best sports talk hosts posses.