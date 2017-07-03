Christie's Beach Antics Personify Trump Era: Life's a Beach.

If there was one image that captured the spirit of the Kennedy era, arguably it was JFK sailing his beloved sailboat Victura.
And now we have a photo that captures the spirit of the Trump era as the Governor of New Jersey closes all public beaches on the sweltering July 4th holiday weekend, while he takes the opportunity to use an empty public beach to sunbath.
If you don't like it, Chris Christie tells his critics, "run for governor."
