Christina Huff - The Bipolar Hot Mess - Hope Sharing on Recovery Road - Still She #KeepsOnKeepinOn

Christina Huff - On Recovery Road

I’m starting to be much more in tune with myself and the mood of those around me, and to make better choices so I can properly handle certain situations.

- Christina Huff, - Bipolar Hot Mess

Christina has spent time since her initial diagnosis with Bipolar II in 2006 going out of her way to normalize the experience. She writes, blogs, speaks, engages the community and developed the online moniker Bipolar Hot Mess with the goal of illustrating what it’s like to deal with the sometimes chaotic, often challenging experience dealing with mental illness. For me, the striking similarities go beyond the cavernous emotional lows and highs that are so often associated with this particular type of mental illness.

She connects with her audience by blogging in an approach that highlights the human element into the equation. She has feelings. She makes mistakes. She’s lived through trial and error. And she’s overcome challenges which have provided her with valuable perspective as she continues to navigate her way through recovery.

Her ability to be raw, real, open and honest about her continued struggle with her mental illness is amazing. She paints a very captivating and frankly important picture of what brain disease is like.

As a suicide survivor who’s spent certainly the last 20 or so years, and likely my entire life dealing with mental illness, I spend a lot of time in reflection. In working to be a voice for those who cannot speak related to issues of prevention and awareness it’s critical for me to also be willing to talk about my own personal issues and struggles. It’s OK to talk! We need to continue to normalize the experience and related to people.

Her ‘Musings of a Bipolar Hot Mess’ have gotten me to really think about what my severe Bipolar Disorder is, and how it has a ripple effect in my life in a new and more impactful way. Listen to her here on her latest Blog Talk Radio Spot:

I’m reminded as I take stock of the actions of my support team - my wife, my friends and family, my therapists, my audience, how profound the experience can be living with mental illness but being empowered and inspired by seeing others step up and help when I need it most.

Bipolar Hot Mess works to achieve that relationship by confronting her fears, anxiety, depression and subsequent life experiences since her diagnosis and through the high traffic world of social media she gets the message across, powerfully. Her Twitter account is a testament to that approach with positive anecdotes and images related to her day-to-day life which I believe resonates with the people we’re trying to reach in this world of mental health advocacy. See more here:

She works regularly with @AskaBipolar an organization which provides insight and information to those struggling with mental illness. She’s an author, blogger and advocate. For more on her musings, realistic world view, intellectual stimulating blogs, and upcoming content click below:

Remember, as I always say #HopeHelpsHeal - #KeepOnKeepinOn & whatever you do... #BeHereTomorrow with the help of others and the acceptance to help yourself - no matter what.

