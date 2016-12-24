These Adorable Dogs Are All Dressed Up For Christmas

WEIRD NEWS

The perfect present for pooch owners everywhere.

12/24/2016
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

It’s not a dog’s life for these pampered pooches this Christmas.

The cute canines’ owners are getting into the holiday spirit by dressing their pets in festive attire and then posting the adorable photographs to Instagram, via the #ChristmasDogsOfInstagram hashtag. 

Check out the pleasing pooch pictures below, and see their feline counterparts here.

#jackrussell #kingcharlescavalier #christmasdogsofinstagram #christmasdogs

A photo posted by @angelmate76 on

Three bored christmas dogs after a walk 😂🎄🐾

A photo posted by Daniela Lekičová (@danielle.lekicova) on

Poor Lulu. Her people dress her up in such embarrassing outfits. #christmasdogsofinstagram #dogsinsweaters #rescuedogsarethebest

A photo posted by Kristy & David Chappell (@dkchappell1) on

Mijn kerstengeltjes 🐶🐾🎅 #chihuahua #staffordpitbull #christmasdogsofinstagram

A photo posted by Yonique Veer (@yoniqueee) on

