These Adorable Dogs Are All Dressed Up For Christmas

It’s not a dog’s life for these pampered pooches this Christmas.
The cute canines’ owners are getting into the holiday spirit by dressing their pets in festive attire and then posting the adorable photographs to Instagram, via the #ChristmasDogsOfInstagram hashtag.
Check out the pleasing pooch pictures below, and see their feline counterparts here.
Happy Friday! Taking it back to last December, only two sleeps left peeps!🎄🎁 #flashbackfriday #fbf #christmasdog #christmastime #christmasdoggy #christmasdogsofinstagram #christmasyorkie #christmasbichon #doggychristmas #itsallaboutjesus #letsbemerry #merrychristmas #merrychristmas2016 #merrychristmastoall #furrybabyloveclub #christmasweekend #yorkiesofinstagram #dog_features #bichonmix #bichonmom #bichonboy #bichonsofinstagram #doglover #bichonlover #yorkielover #yorkies #bichons #dogsinclothes #dogsinhats
A photo posted by MommylovesDray&Theo (@draytheo) on
Our dogs got together to make us a Christmas card this year 😂😂😂 Santa Paws and his elf were running a bit low on Christmas cheer compared to their reindeer chauffeur, I think they're just ready for cookies 🎅🏻🎄Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Maxwell nuggets!
A photo posted by Colbi Maxwell (@colbicat) on
when you've been naughty all year, but nice since Monday 😜#christmasiscoming #naughtylist #santashelper #christmasinhawaii #hawaiidogs #christmasdogs #christmasdogsofinstagram #bulldogsofinstagram #frenchbulldog #englishbulldog #frenchiesofinstagram #dogsofinsta
A photo posted by dogs in parad🌴se (@wrinklesandfluff) on
The Santa costume says "It's Christmas time"; his face says "Is it over yet?" 🎅🏼🐶#christmasgrinch #santaslittlehelper #saddleup #archpuppy #shoodle #christmasdog #shoodlesofinstagram #dogsofig #dogsofperth #dogsofaustralia #dogsofinsta #christmasdogsofinstagram
A photo posted by Archie (@archpup) on
Enjoy your Holiday Weekend. Merry Christmas Happy Hanukkah . #christmas #christmastree #christmasdogs#christmas2016 #christmasdogsofinstagram #hanukkah #hanukkah2016 #dogbuddies #dogsofinstagram #iflmdogs #mydogsaremykids #christmasweekend #sandiego #sandiegochristmas #papillon #chihuahua
A photo posted by Michael Joseph Pierce (@michaelpiercesd) on
#jackrussell #kingcharlescavalier #christmasdogsofinstagram #christmasdogs
A photo posted by @angelmate76 on
Three bored christmas dogs after a walk 😂🎄🐾
A photo posted by Daniela Lekičová (@danielle.lekicova) on
Merry Christmas to all of our followers! Love, the Varela-Cerda pups: (L-R) Thiago, Lucas & Mathéo 🐺🐕🐶 #minpin #shiba #vizsla #miniaturepinscher #shibainu #hungarianvizsla #puppy #puppies #puppiesofinstagram #dogstagram #petstagram #petsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #minpinsofinstagram #shibasofinstagram #vizslasofinstagram #vizslasarethebest #dogpark #goodtimes #socaldogs #calidogs #perro #canino #chien #dogs #dog #christmasdogsofinstagram #christmasdogs
A photo posted by Thiago, Lucas & Mathéo (@_atailofthreedogs) on
Max and Koda are ready for Christmas! 💕🐶🛁🚿✂️💈🎄🎁☃️❄️🐾📷#petgroomingbymariela #petgrooming #puplove #pets #petsofig #petsofinstagram #petsofinsta #dogs #dogsofig #dogsofinstagram #cuties #doglove #christmasready #christmas #tistheseason #christmasdogsofinstagram #christmasdog #
A photo posted by Mari (@petgroomingbymariela) on
Santa baby 🎅🏼 #santababy #christmasdogclothes #christmasdogsofinstagram #dogdaysofwinter #vintagepupsmodelsearch #pets_of_our_world #petsconnect #petsociety #petsdailynow #mydogiscute #shihtzudiva #shihtzufans
A photo posted by Jolenetheshihtzu (@jolenetheshihtzu) on
Poor Lulu. Her people dress her up in such embarrassing outfits. #christmasdogsofinstagram #dogsinsweaters #rescuedogsarethebest
A photo posted by Kristy & David Chappell (@dkchappell1) on
Mijn kerstengeltjes 🐶🐾🎅 #chihuahua #staffordpitbull #christmasdogsofinstagram
A photo posted by Yonique Veer (@yoniqueee) on
Santa Paws and his Elf working hard in the run up to Sunday! 🎅🏻🎄❤️💚 #christmasdogsofinstagram #merrychristmas #elfie
A photo posted by Sarah Desmarais (@5arah_d) on
Yes! It is Christmas... VERY Soon! :D #christmas #christmasdogsofinstagram #Coco #cococams #yorkieshihtzumix #crossbreed #yorkiemix #irishadventuredog #terriers #shihtzu #shihtzumix #yorkshireterriersofinstagram #shihtzusofinstagram #dogs #dogsofinstagram #campingwithdogs #hikingwithdogs #dogsandpals #adventure #dogventures #dogventurist #ruffwear #ruffweardog #adventurepups #thepupnation #getoutside #ireland #adventurewithdogs #dogsofinstaworld #adventuredogsofficial
A photo posted by Coco (@coco.cams) on
Merry Christmas from Padded Paws! Wishing everyone a happy and healthy christmas #christmasfun #christmasdogsofinstagram #nottooimpressedwiththisoutfit
A photo posted by michael hoynes (@paddedpawswalkingservice) on
On Santa duty.🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻#santa #basset #bassethound #bassetsofinstagram #instabasset #petlove #pet #petsagram #instapet #dog #dogstagram #instadog #christmasdogsofinstagram
A photo posted by Bella (@affectionate_hound) on
Related Coverage
Also on HuffPost
More:Instagram
The Morning Email helps you start your workday with everything you need to know: breaking news, entertainment and a dash of fun. Learn more