This cat’s comedic timing is simply purr-fect.

By sneaking out of a gift box at just the right moment, she momentarily left a 3-year-old girl thinking she’d received an empty carton for Christmas.

“Nothing?” the confused youngster asks her parents in video that “Motherhood in Hollywood” podcast host Heather Brooker posted online Monday.

With the crafty feline hiding behind the Christmas tree, the girl’s bewilderment increases ― until she spots her new pet running across the floor.