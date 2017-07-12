Chronically Ill Mom Pens Brutally Honest Letter to Child

Dear Tiny Human,

I hope you stumble on this letter one day.

I hope you know I’ve memorized every line on your face, every rebellious expression that makes me turn my face away to hide the laughter, every dreamy stare that makes me ask what you’re thinking. Most of the time your answer is, Oh nothing…

Sometimes, though, you surprise me with theological questions about how rainbows smell. (True story. I actually considered testing your urine for drugs at this point.)

Other times, like today, you tell me you loved on your classmate because she was crying. Someone had called her Poop, the ultimate preschool insult.

It’s a contradiction, watching you grow. One moment you’re screaming at me because you’ve reached the brink of exhaustion; the next you’re cuddled up next to me as both our I.Q.s fall 75 points and we stare into the deep intellectual abyss that is The Barbie Movie.

(If you ever doubt my love for you, remember—I watched it with you. I may have picked up a few makeup tips, but I’ll never admit it.)

Speaking of making up, we haven’t done much of that lately. That’s how I know you’re growing up (or maybe I’m learning to lighten up… or we’re meeting somewhere in the middle); we’re pretty even-keeled as you toss Cheerios in your sister’s mouth and I force myself to breathe… just breathe… and have a little faith that with a little oversight you can love your sister to life and not to death.

That’s what time’s doing these days. Loving us to life.

There’s a gentle breeze on this lake, though—moving us from shore more quickly than we realize. I watch you in the literal sense as as you explore our little island, with geese and goslings and tiny hatched eggs, and I wonder, when did MY gosling step away and stop needing her mommy so much?

I hold your tiny shirt in my hands tonight, in a rare moment of folding clothes rather than picking them fresh (or five days old) from the basket.

Compared to your baby sister’s clothes, yours look “ginormous” (a favorite word of yours)… and I think, when did this happen? I grieve as only a mom who has lost time to illness can when she catches herself in a moment of weakness… what have I missed when you were tucked away somewhere else? With someone else? Doing something else?

You don’t seem to hold it against me so I try not to, too. Because today is for hunting goslings and smelling rainbows and God forbid, watching a movie that will teach you more about dressing like a woman than this mama probably ever will.

There’s so much I cannot teach you, and so much you have already taught me.

I hope you stumble on this letter one day. I hope you stumble on a whole book of them. I hope you feel loved and embraced and carried on the day you discover them.

But most of all I hope you feel loved and embraced and carried every day of your life.

Love,

Another Human who’s Doing Her Best