Stop What You're Doing And Watch Chuck Schumer Bust A Move

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pretty good at maneuvering in Congress, but his politics are nothing compared to his moves on the dance floor.

The New York Democrat was spotted getting down Saturday in Brooklyn along with some friends at the Prospect Park Soiree. Fortunately, New York City Deputy Mayor Richard Buery caught the moment on camera and posted it to Twitter:

Schumer, 66, who appeared on the Sunday talk shows to discuss the Republican health care bill, later tweeted a photo from the event.