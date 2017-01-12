This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay Porn About 'Domald Tromp'

The author, who told The Huffington Post he’s a “retired doctor of holistic massage” and who has 108 self-published books for sale on Amazon, says that the intent of all of his books is to “prove love.” He adds, “Every moment is so important even this one right now I would like us all to seize that and do something powerful with it.”

Tingle says he’s not worried about legal action from the notoriously litigious president-elect. “I do not write stories about Donald Trump, I write about DOMS TROMP or DONS TRUMP, who do not exist on this timeline,” he says. The author, who says his sexual orientation is “bud on bud,” also noted that, “I am very careful about my privacy as a doctor. I do not even upload my own books — they are uploaded by son’s online friend, so it would be hard to track me as [Chuck Tingle] — maybe like [Banksy].”

Tingle has written about a figure resembling the president-elect before in President Domald Loch Ness Tromp Pounds America’s Butt and we’re guessing he has more up he sleeve. Good thing, too. We need it now more than ever.