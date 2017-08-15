Cindy Crawford Gets Real About Her Nude Shoot With A Snake

Cindy Crawford recently appeared in Vogue’s “73 Questions” series and answered everything dedicated fans would want to know about her.

The supermodel revealed her most memorable runway show, the one book she would bring with her on a deserted island (anything by Jodi Picoult) and named her favorite food (caviar). Crawford also named the item of clothing she would never wear, which happens to be a crop top.

During the interview she gave a tour of her home, and reflected on her modeling days by showing the cameras a collection of her favorite photoshoot looks, including one where she was shot fully nude holding a snake:

Vogue As the video shows, the photo is on a wall in Crawford's home office.

“Well this is me as Eve in the Garden of Eden and that was my first and only shoot with a snake,” the supermodel said. “First of all, it was heavy. Secondly, it smelled disgusting. And thirdly, it got a little too friendly.”

After opening up about her reptilian encounter, Crawford also revealed that she’d once (accidentally) shared a bed with George Clooney, who is one of her family’s close friends.