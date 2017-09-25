Cindy’s Vibrant Health Tips (caffeine)

LivinGrati met with Cindy Sellers and asked her about Caffeine).

Cindy:

We are going to be introducing “Cindy’s Vibrant Health Tips” Weekly TV show. And these are very powerful and easy to use tips that you can use in your life to improve your life from day one. Id like to share a big one that causes great harm in the body that people don’t know about. And this is called Caffeine.

Caffeine has tannic acid in it. Tannic acid is what we use to tan leather. When we have tannic acid (caffeine and green tea) on an empty stomach, the tannic acid mixes with the hydrochloric acid in the stomach and therefore, the two acids harden the stomach lining and therefore, prevent the body to break down protein properly.

And if you are doing this unbeknownst to you and others by having caffeine on an empty stomach on a daily basis, you’re creating a situation that for years, your body can not break down properly the protein you are giving it. And some of these symptoms this causes is thin skin, where you can bump it, and it easily bruises, cracks, and bleeds. This also is an outside symptom of blood vessel becoming hard and brittle which can also crack and break just like the skin. It also causes the heart which is a muscle to have problems. We also see incidents of degeneration in muscle masses. So the muscles don’t keep their strength because of malnourishment of protein.

Tannic acid kills your bowel flora. We have a 5-6 feet long large intestine that is specifically designed for bacterial break down. And so you didn’t know that drinking coffee is causing the problem for the final breakdown of the particles through your bowel wall to serve you throughout your entire body, so you are starving yourself. H ow do you prevent that and do it with wisdom?

First of all, you always do protein to your belly first before you introduce tannic acid to it. To get protein to your body, you can have a bite of eggs, spoonful of nut butter, a piece of fish, or leftover meat from last night.

When you add protein to your body first, it stops the hydrochloric and tannic acid from hardening your stomach lining. For those of you who didn’t know that, don’t be afraid because you have a brand new stomach lining every 5-7 days. It will come back. And now you understand because it kills your bowel flora in your large intestine which is important for you. You must also add a bowel flora at night every time you have caffeine, that should have great acidophilus, Bifidus, salivarius. It need to be something that has many different kinds of flora, so you give your body lots of variety, not just a papaya or yogurt. That is not enough. It needs to be a plethora of flora, a lot of variety.

Also, I like to recommend that you have caffeine and it doesn't have you. Which means if you have a headache when you come off it, it had you and you didn’t have it. If you want to the master of your life which means that is going on in your head, is going on in your heart and it is coming out in your mouth, and there is no interruption in the flow. You are speaking the language of a powerful heart, and then your mind becomes in service to your heart and is no longer in charge.

We must understand that we have to follow health tips that will bring health to your bodies. So that we can turn ourselves into the transformation and the solution to the planet and not the problem. Because when you are sick, and your skin is bleeding, bruising, and cracking, how you are going to show up? Lets show the world how to be healthy!