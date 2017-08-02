Cinematic Moments Hopefully You Will Never See…

Tom Hanks clutching a prison shank.

Seth Rogen smothers Krapp’s youthful words with his stoner’s horse-braying in Julie Taymor’s film version of Krapp’s Last Tape.

Tom Ford’s moody and beautiful looking “Dewey Decimal System” film.

Jennifer Aniston emerging from a horse drawn carriage on to the bustling cobbled street of 18th century Paris.

Honey Boo-Boo nailing a Vice Production of Anne of Green Gables.

Warren Beatty gives a firm set of confessional absolutions for sexually deviancy.

Steven Seagal IS Huey P. Newton.

Lena Dunham, with countdown bellowing throughout the spaceship, angst-pacing about the consequences of blowing up the Nostromo in the Alien reboot.

Nick Nolte as Gary Busey in the biopic titled, Busted Cranium – Oh Yeah.

Malcom Gladwell IS Johnny Rotten.

An homage to Sidney Lumet’s Twelve Angry Men…. as reality TV’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ crew passionately debate about tangible possession and merciful catch & release torts over a spectacularly deformed King Crab that accidentally found its way on to their trawler deck, with a working title; Almost Twelve Unsavory Men.

Danny Trejo is the voice of a lively & clever royal chalice in any Pixar Film.

Michael Cera and Jesee Eisenberg enduring the final stage of a brutal MS-13 Gang initiation in an Antoine Fuqua film.

Isabelle Huppert staring into the dreamy eyes of Taylor Lautner in Sofia Coppola’s, Courtyard By Marriott Netflix Series.

Joaquin Phoenix is an ace/ happy-go-lucky X-Wing Pilot.

The cast of Stranger Things, 16 years later, working a 9-5 alternative universe of white collar salarymen, trapped in a two-hour power point presentation (I know, I don’t want to see them grow up either).

“It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far… oh go flick my sweaty sack you French frogs!” delivered in one looong exhale by Danny McBride playing Sydney Carton as he faces the guillotine in Judd Apatow’s, Tale of Two Cities reboot.

Liam Neeson portraying the suffering protagonist in Lifetime’s, His Pithy Penis based upon the first successful penis transplant/ ‘va-voom’ massive enlargement procedure (you mean you didn’t know this about Liam?)

Charlie Day ‘zippo-torching’ a Vietnamese village.

Kristen Wiig staring in a reboot of Sophie’s Choice titled, F*ck That Sh#t! directed by Michael Bay.

Kevin Hart utters “Rosebud.”

Luis Guzman adjusting Forest Whitaker’s G-String as Steve Buscemi pleads, “make haste you guys!”

Mark Wahlberg IS Chelsea Manning.

Current ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi portrays the fire-branding preacher anti-dancing/adolescent fun…in a reboot of Footloose. Yet, instead of being swayed by the kind-hearted appeal to frolic within reason — he beheads the Kevin Bacon character.

Sarah Palin, portrays Golda Meir in Israel… I Got This So Covered, with a scene depicting that one crucial moment during the Six Day War, during which she tells Moshe Dayan’s that he could sell his eye patch through ebay one of these days.

And never to be seen on any screen…

Any actor wiping a tear before it dramatically descends the cheek.