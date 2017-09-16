Circular Models for Clean Water and Sanitation – A foundation for sustainable cities and communities of the future

It is time now to uncouple lack of access to capital, energy and other resources from the lack of access to clean water and sanitation for communities around the globe through circular resource-efficient approaches.

Kartik Chandran Informal models for clean water access accompanied by direct discharge of sewage into surrounding receiving waters in the Rio das Pedras favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Today, as a society, we live in a resource constrained world, while facing global, interlinked challenges associated with lack of quality clean water and sanitation. The current model of producing clean water is to mine existing reserves, either directly or indirectly. To meet many of these global challenges of the future in a sustainable fashion, ‘used resource’ streams such as wastewater, food, agricultural and industrial waste must be acknowledged as a renewable resource for water (non-potable greywater, tap water and potable water), energy, nutrients and other materials.

Similarly, the current practice of sanitation focuses on mining and using energy and chemicals to remove pollutants. This model is largely futile in parts of the world that even lack a piped network. Indeed, in the States, about 3% of the national energy budget is devoted to clean water needs and a substantial fraction of this is devoted to pumping water alone. Clearly, this amount of energy is not available to most of the developing world’s populations, thereby rendering the current model of centralized sanitation simply untenable. As such, the provision of sanitation represents one of the most pressing global challenges today.

Such interlinked global challenges need innovative solutions that protect and enhance the environment and protect human health while minimizing the use of non-renewable resources and maximizing the recovery of resources from used streams. Furthermore, embedding these solution within cultural practice and the urban landscape is critically needed through appropriate education and training.

While the developed world (largely) has access to adequate energy and resource to overcome this challenge through the design and operation of piped and centralized wastewater treatment and sanitation options, much of the world’s population simply is not equipped to handle this challenge. The lack of energy and chemical intensive centralized sanitation models has resulted in more than two billion on this plant who lack access to clean water and sanitation. According to some estimates, there is a steep economic burden to pay for this as well, amounting to close to $30 billion annually. It must be noted that a significant portion of the developed world also is ‘off-grid’, when it comes to sanitation, for instance, 20% of North American communities, who are served by septic tanks.

Disconnect between current technologies for sanitation and local needs Attempts to “transplant” centralized wastewater treatment facilities in communities without any heed to economics or access to energy to run these facilities have failed miserably. A centralized wastewater treatment sits empty (left panel) in Accra, Ghana, whereas the fecal sludge meant to be treated there is discharged directly to the Atlantic Ocean (right panel).

The lack of adequate sanitation in the rural south has even spurred the recent revival of tropical diseases thought to have been eradicated from the United States and much of the western civilization. (Link)

Therefore, challenges associated with clean water and sanitation need to be addressed both in the developed and in the developing world, to have broad and far-reaching impact. The implementation of de-centralized distributed systems and models is especially apposite and urgently needed.

Significant activity has been underway during the past half a decade been included explicitly to address urban sanitation. Most recently, the Re-invent the toilet challenge initiated by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among other initiatives has revolutionized this space. In addition, provision of sanitation was recently explicitly included as the sixth sustainable development goal (SDG 6) – ‘Ensure access to clean water for all’.

Waste streams contain more resources than devoted to cleaning them

Essentially, ‘used’ streams such as wastewater, food, agricultural and industrial waste contain valuable resources such as carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus. Whereas untreated waste streams threaten human health, ecosystems, biodiversity, food security and the sustainability of water resources, the carbon present in these streams can be recovered to generate energy while nitrogen and phosphorus recovery can supplement nutrient demand for agriculture and supplement critical industries. There are many innovative approaches and technologies for energy neutral nutrient removal and recovery. The drivers for resource recovery and energy neutrality include decreased energy demand and carbon emissions, marketable commodities, and improved efficiency at reduced cost.

This is the basis for the resource recovery and reuse (R3 framework). The R3 framework allows us to address several challenges (including clean water, sanitation, renewable energy, food production) not in isolation but in conjunction. Under the R3 paradigm, water will not be used merely to convey pollutants. Rather, waste streams are considered as renewable sources of water, energy, nutrients and other materials. However, prior to the widespread implementation of resource recovery technologies and concepts, a proper framework (technical, social and educational) needs to be developed. Only then can the benefits of R3 approaches be fully realized, leading to truly circular economies and sustainable societies. The overall vision of next-generation sanitation efforts must include a systems perspective for R3 wherein socio-economic and market drivers inform the development and application of appropriate R3 technologies, scales of implementation and recovery endpoints.

Kartik Chandran Labs, MacArthur Foundation Some insights into resource recovery as a pathway to address some of the global societal challenges by MacArthur Fellow Kartik Chandran can be found at https://www.macfound.org/fellows/930/.

Future Research Directions and Needs to Support Circular Models for Clean Water and Sanitation

Some selected directions included within the R3 framework to enable recovery and reuse of high-value products from waste include:

Biological or chemical refining of wastes to chemicals and fuels. Resource recovery through carbon based biorefining has since gained global prominence. The wastewater treatment systems of New York City themselves are aspiring to be energy positive by converting the methane they produce to electricity and heat.

Yet, methane is only one potential end product. The other major products that could be generated include high-value commodities and chemicals including renewable lipids , biomethanol , bioplastics and biohydrogen .

Sustainable non-terrestrial nutrient recovery and food production. Novel models for food production such as aquaponics could be considered towards integrating the production of fish and food crops. Compared to conventional aquaculture systems, aquaponic systems improve nutrient retention and recovery efficiency, reduce water usage and nutrient discharge to the environment, and improve profitability by simultaneously producing multiple food products.

Social acceptance of resource efficient sanitation technologies. Social acceptance of sanitation technologies among communities is highly variable and particularly sensitive to differences in culture and geography. Studies have shown that public acceptance of wastewater, fecal sludge or sewage reuse increases with decreased human contact with the reclaimed waste feedstocks. Therefore, it is conceivable that well developed end products (including fuels, fertilizers and chemicals) from different waste streams will be less subject to the ‘ick factor’ that can be associated with reuse alternates like consuming wastewater-irrigated vegetables. This hypothesis needs to be further tested in the field, however.

Educational Needs to Enable and Promote Circular Models for Clean Water and Sanitation (and more)

In addition to technology development, educational models need to focus more on systems level thinking, educational and research models need to be bolstered significantly by global experiences for students. After all, the challenge of clean water and sanitation is all pervasive. Such systems level education, training and research are needed not just to answer questions, but also frame the challenges relating to water and sanitation. Select educational needs are as follows:

Develop a STEM workforce trained in systems level thinking and implementation. Current STEM education and training is just not integrated and complete enough to even pose the appropriate (let alone answer) the questions needed to address the global grand challenges associated with the resource efficient and sustainable sanitation sector. The next-generation of students, researchers, academics, entrepreneurs and policy-makers must therefore be exposed to the complexity of dealing with integrated systems, both in terms of challenges and solutions. A curriculum complemented by hands-on training and experiences. Classroom learning also needs to be complemented with real world exposure, which provides for significant ex-cathedra learning. Such experiences could be woven across multiple sectors, including engineering, policy, health and entrepreneurship thereby providing the next generation of water and sanitation professionals with appropriate and adequate skills to address this grand challenge.