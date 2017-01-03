CisWhiteMale.com Redirects To Jonathan Franzen's Facebook Page

"The Vegetarian" by Han Kang

In a three-part novel told from the perspective of a woman’s status-conscious husband, libidinous brother-in-law and desperate sister, the central character, Yeong-hye, suddenly chooses to give up all meat and animal products. This seemingly simple action blows up her entire social and family life around her -- but Yeong-hye quietly continues to refuse meat. Han Kang’s first novel to be translated into English,seethes with quietly violent imagery and grapples with immense questions about human survival, patriarchal societies, the consequences of abuse, and, of course, eating meat. A work of magical realist horror, domestic psychological fiction, and a layered exploration of ethics, it’s one of the year’s true fiction must-reads. – Claire Fallon