Citi Taste of Tennis New York

Everyone bought their A game to Citi Taste of Tennis on Thursday evening, August 24th at W New York in Manhattan. Top seeded tennis players and master chefs teamed up for the premier food and sports celebrity experience to benefit Wellness in the Schools.

After celebrities Venus Williams, Mike Bryan, Bob Bryan, Alexander Zverev, Mischa Zverev, Gael Monfils, Feliciano Lopez, Nick Kyrgios, Coco Vandeweghe, Lauren Davis, Roberto Bautista Agut, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Frances Tiafoe, Sam Querrey, Lucie Safarova, Bethanie Mattek Sands, Andrea Petkovic, Ivo Karlovic, Kayla Day, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Olga Savchuk, Victoria Duval, Denis Kudla, Alison Riske, Anna Chakvetadze, Tim Smyczek, Sam Groth, Gabriela Dabrowski, Adrian Mannarino, Vasek Pospisil, Timea Bacsinszky, Christina McHale, Elena Vesnina, Shelby Rogers, Darija Jurak, Daria Gavrilova, Tímea Babos, Robert Lindstedt, Martínez Sánchez, Sloane Stephens,Lara Spencer, Shaun T., Omar Benson Miller and Kodjoe walked the blue carpet everyone mingled over flutes of champagne. While a DJ Lynx scratchedd tunes in the main ballroom, there was fun in a Jamaica Lounge photo booth and a tennis Citi VR experience room.

Foodies and tennis fans tucked into Chef Masaharu Morimoto's hand rolled sushi and maki, Chef Roxanne Spruance of Kingsley's Pork belly, watermelon, scallion and ginger, Chef Frances Tariga of Megu's salmon nori taco and Okinawa sweet potato ravioli, Chef Admir Alibasic of Ben and Jack's Steakhouse's sliced tenderloin and Chef’s Judy Joo of Jinjuu and Kerry Heffernan of Grand Banks’s Oysters with a side of kimchi Bloody Mary gazpacho.

Top chefs April Bloomfield of Salvation Taco and Salvation Burger, Oliver Lange of Zuma, Andre Fowles of Miss Lily’s, Andy D’Amico of 5 Napkin Burger, Antoine Westermann of Le Coq Rico, Catherine Medran of Regency Bar & Grill, Eleazar Estrada of Pampano, Istvan Toth of Davio’s, John Mooney of Bell, Book & Candle, Jonathan Waxman of Barbuto, Roxanne Spruance of Kingsley, Seamus Mullen of Lifeway, Timon Balloo of SUGARCANE raw bar grill plated signature dishes on LG top of the line appliances.There were plenty of cocktails and beers to imbibe from Samuel Adams beer, Red Stripe, Skyy Vodka, Russell's Reserve Bourbon, Bulldog Gin, Espolon Tequila, Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whiskey, Grand Marnier, and Beso Del Sol Sangria at the Etihad Airways lounge.

Tennis After Dark in Citigold lounge was all about sweets. The dessert-tasting experience showcased Wendy Israel from Treat House trendy marshmallow and rice crispy treats, Chef David Chan Wowfulls, Chef Kristen Tomlan's Cookie DO tasting jars and dessert drinks.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for AYS World) Tennis players Mike and Bob Bryan, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Lara Spencer, and Michele Imbasciani give a cooking demo at the Citi VIP Lounge at Taste Of Tennis at W New York on August 24, 2017 in New York City.

Since 2000, the Citi sponsored annual soiree begins at the beginning of the New York pro tennis season prior to the two week US Open tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The delicious evening raised funds for Wellness in the Schools (WITS) classroom based cooking and nutrition programs. The nonprofit mission is to help kids learn healthy eating, fitness and lifestyle. Over the last 12 years, WITS has cooked more than 11 million school meals and led more than 54,000 hours of play.