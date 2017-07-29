Civility In the Midst of a New York Summer

It was a great ride. And a reminder.

In the space of less than two hours, my wife, Reina, and I went from car to ferry, ferry to bus, bus to the railroad and then the train to a taxi. And we even took a short walk.

We crossed the Hudson from New Jersey to Manhattan, through the heart of the city on 34th Street and out to the South Shore of Long Island. All in all, more than 35 miles using public transportation.

It hadn’t been planned that way but what unfolded was a journey that spoke to the best of New Yorkers … even in the midst of what the MTA, the Governor and the Mayor had warned to be “the summer of hell.”

I’ve worked in the city for decades and seen the ups and downs. I know it goes in cycles, sometimes more frustrating than others. But the city lives in the lives of all of us who work here or call it home.

Its challenges have changed the way people work and think. Even fashion and furniture.

Remember the transit strike of 1980.

AP Images 1980

From that time on, sneakers became vogue and the office desk adopted a shoe rack accessory for business shoes left overnight.

This year, even more so though, the infrastructure of the city has taken its toll.

One tube of the Midtown Tunnel shut each evening for repairs and the RFK Bridge with lane restrictions that back up traffic test the patience of commuters when all they want is to get home. The incessant traffic jams around LaGuardia airport while construction teams work to bring the airport into the 21st century make the Grand Central almost impassable. Crawling traffic on the Van Wyck overheats engines and jeopardizes any hope of arriving on time.

Stretching for blocks, commuters wait for buses with none yet in sight, braving the pavement that radiates like a bed of coals.

Beneath the city, the stifling heat in the subway makes an otherwise quick ride even more challenging.

A walk through Grand Central pits tourists gazing at the architectural wonders against commuters hustling to offices in the morning or heading out at the end of the day

Penn Station can test us like no other railroad terminal, even when it seems to be running well.

Yet, in spite of all the city’s shortcomings and the frustrations that come with making changes, our one journey by car, boat, bus, train and cab was a lesson in how people can find common ground, smile, help one-another and go about the day-to-day with enough energy to bring them back tomorrow.

On our journey, we were greeted with a smile at Port Imperial by the ferry ticket-taker and the other crew. The seats upstairs were clean, no trash laying around. Bolstered by a spectacular view of the West Side, the eight minute trip across the river passed in a flash.

NY Waterway / Port Imperial Weehawken NJ

The NY Waterway driver of the bus taking us to 34st Street was more than polite, asking everyone who boarded where they planned to get off and giving them a heads-up when we approached. Tourists and New Yorkers talked with one-another on the short ride. Heading down the steps into teeming Penn Station to get to Track 15 to catch the Long Island Railroad train, we held on to the railing but no one pushed. The escalator leading directly to the train platform was not working but passengers seemed instinctively to know that their and our safety depended on both of us. Once on board, a passenger sitting across smiled when we sat down, then quietly focused on her iPad.

However, even the best of situations aren’t without their jarring moments. Ours was the taxi ride at the end. At 50 miles per hour in a 25 zone, we hastily put on our seat belts and held on tight.

That ride certainly was a jolt. We wondered aloud why the driver would jeopardize everything.

But it didn’t shake what we saw during the journey … a mix of people, stifling heat, comings and goings, a vast city, an unexpected experience and the unique ability of people to be civil under some of the most demanding circumstances.

At the same time, no naivete here. New York certainly is no stranger to anger, violence, crime, sirens, hostility and wanton acts that can hardly be described as civil.

None of that this day but the taxi ride did remind us that civility is both precious and fragile. In a flash, it can change.

Like Samuel Johnson, the eighteenth century English writer, we know how important it is to be cautious. Simply because, as Johnson wrote: