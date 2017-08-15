I came across this message in Debbie Ford's newsletter archive and it was such a poignant and powerful reminder of the preciousness of each day that I couldn't resist sharing it with you in these final weeks of Summer. Enjoy!

Claiming the Last Days of Summer

by Debbie Ford

August 9, 2005

Yesterday I asked my son Beau if there is anything he hasn't done yet this summer that he wishes he could. "Yeah," he said. "I'd like to play laser tag!" So we're going to spend a day where he chases me around with a laser gun. I'm so glad I asked (really), because I already know that it will be an unforgettable day in my life.

In creating the best year of your life, how could you claim the remaining days of summer? What would you like to do to end this summer on the most memorable note?

If you were to let go of the rationale that says, "Someday, I'll do_____," or "Next summer, we should go to____," what plan would you make right here and now? Is there a close friend who you haven't seen enough of recently? And what about your lover - have you nabbed enough play and recreation time together? Perhaps it's a picnic at the river's edge, an afternoon at the lake on a rented paddle boat, an outdoor concert, a ballgame or a day of fishing. Or maybe it's a romantic downtown stroll on a balmy evening, or soaking in a sunset on the beach with a bottle of wine.

In addition to what, where and when, I encourage you to put the emphasis on how. Think about how you can bring greater intention, enthusiasm and love into this day. Is this a shared day or time alone with your sweet self? Is there something that you would like to communicate to yourself or another that will give voice to your deepest heart? How could you step outside of your comfort zone and bring vibrant vulnerability to this experience? If you reflect on some of the most memorable moments of your life, you're likely to see that you took some kind of emotional risk that left you feeling more real, more authentic and somehow opened up to the promise of infinite possibilities.

Transformational Action Steps

1. Think about what would be off-the-charts in terms of self-expression. How could you demonstrate the passion and gratitude that you feel for life - even if those states of being have been temporarily obscured by a few limiting thoughts and behaviors?

2. Give yourself full permission to express your delight and aliveness! And let that be your guide while planning a few late summer days that you just might remember for the rest of your life.

With love and blessings,