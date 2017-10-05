Claire Foy Recalls Painful Breastfeeding Moment In Candid Interview

Returning to work after having a baby comes with many challenges. This is especially true if you’re a breastfeeding mother.

Claire Foy opened up about her experience in an interview with British Vogue. The “Crown” actress has a 2-year-old daughter wit her husband Stephen Campbell Moore.

During the interview, she recalled some breastfeeding struggles she faced while playing Queen Elizabeth as a new mom.

“On the first day of filming, I found myself halfway up a Scottish mountain with engorged boobs and no way of getting down to feed my baby,” she said. “I had to ring my husband and tell him to give her formula ... as I sat in a Land Rover trying to get my broken breast pump to work, I felt I’d made the worst mistake of my life.”

Realizing that she wouldn’t be able to feed her child the way she’d imagined made Foy feel “like someone had stamped on my heart,” she said.

The actress has spoken candidly about her breastfeeding experience in the past. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show in November 2016, she spoke about being a nursing mom on set.

“I was an idiot — such a huge idiot!” she joked about going to work “The Crown” to work four months after giving birth. “I was a lunatic ... I was sort of breastfeeding and being the Queen. It was an odd thing to do.”

She later quipped, “I did make a lot of milk during that job.”