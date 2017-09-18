Clay Travis Makes a Mockery of the First Amendment on CNN

Clay Travis has once again managed to find himself in the news. However, this time - for all the wrong reasons. If the name Clay Travis sounds familiar, it's because he was in the news last month. Travis broke the story of ESPN pulling Asian announcer Robert Lee from a University of VA football game because his name happens to bear a resemblance to Robert E. Lee - the Confederate general.

Clay’s Botched CNN Appearance

Travis, the founder of Outkick the Coverage, now part of Fox Sports, recently appeared on CNN Baldwin's afternoon show to discuss ESPN's alleged double standards over their handling of ‘Sports Center’ anchor Jemele Hill.

His point was that although Hill recently took to Twitter and called President Trump a white supremacist, she somehow avoided the same fate that befell former ESPN personality Curt Schilling - who also made a controversial statement.

But after saying the only thing he cared for was 'the First Amendment and boobs', Travis - who supposedly went on Baldwin's show to say he felt Ms. Hill had a right to air her opinions was cut short.

For someone making a case for another journalist's first amendment rights, he sure had an odd way of showing it. And for the record, just as Clay made the argument that Schilling and Hill’s speech was protected under the First Amendment, so to was Mr. Travis’. But at what point does common sense kick in?

Had he simply said neither Hill nor Schilling should have been fired, the show appearance might have flown under the radar. But, let's not forget we're talking about the same man who rose to national prominence by going on a 50-day 'pudding strike' to protest the lack of Tennessee Titan coverage in the Virgin Islands.

It Could Have Been Prevented

To be fair, CNN could have been more selective in choosing whom to bring onto Baldwin's show. Had they done just a tad more digging they would have known Clay was fond of the 'boobs' line and that he has a history of using dry humor to ridicule others and gain media attention. After all, it's only been three years since Clay told Nate Rau of the Tennessean, “I take pride in ridiculing stupid people for being stupid regardless of what their beliefs are... in our culture today we coddle stupidity quite a bit. And so I don't particularly care what your opinion is, but if it's a stupid opinion I think you deserve to be lit up for it.”

So, is it any wonder that barely minutes after Baldwin cut his mic and removed him from the show, Travis began making victory laps on Twitter?

The Underlying Problem with Travis’ Comments

And therein lies the problem -- it's bad enough that such a well-known person would abuse the public's trust by objectifying women on national TV. But to gloat in front of his audience about it, without an ounce of remorse makes it even worse because he's telling the world - including children - that it's okay to reduce women to sexual objects.

Not only should Travis be ashamed of his recent behavior but after all the heat President Trump took in the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy one would think he'd for once take a stand for decency and speak out against Mr. Travis' remarks.

Speaking of the President, isn't it interesting how even his most demeaning tweets attract the admiration of some in the media who say he's simply 'speaking his mind and calling a spade a spade', while those same voices castigate Hill for expressing her views?